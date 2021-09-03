To the editor:
I have recently been bombarded with campaign information from Angie Craig of the 2nd Congressional District. In these ads, Craig tells us that she has introduced a bill which would preclude congressional representatives from flying first class on the taxpayers dime. Why? No one forces Craig to fly first class! She is free to abide by her conscious and ride in coach with her over taxed constituents. More importantly she knows that her bill has zero chance of getting through the House. Oh, yes, many in tight races would vote for it, but all, including Craig, will know well in advance which way each representative will vote. This perk is too delicious to let slip away! Nice try, Representative Craig!
Richard Iffert
Eagan
