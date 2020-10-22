To the editor:
In her first two years in Congress, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has introduced and cosponsored more than 100 bills to lower health care costs and increase access to high-quality health care. Angie’s bill to improve the Affordable Care Act even passed the House with bipartisan support in June, an uncommon success for a freshman congressperson in a divided Washington. With that bill, Angie proved she’ll keep her promise to lower drug prices for Minnesotans and to make big changes to our broken health care system.
Angie has earned my support. She has the kind of bipartisan, can-do attitude that truly represents Minnesotans in Washington, and I know she’ll always put Minnesotans before insurance companies in the fight to make health care affordable for everyone.
Jane Lawrence
Eagan
