 To the editor:

A recent letter writer making reference to the “liberal elites” gathering failed to include that the people who attended the Lollapalooza in Chicago had to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result in the last 72 hours. The approximately 200 guests at former President Obama’s birthday party were required to present negative COVID-19 test results in the last 72 hours as well. I don’t remember seeing any such requirements for the Sturgis rally but maybe I missed that information.

 

Ron Finger

Apple Valley 

 

