To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor stated that the Lakeville Area Public School Board reversed its position on Black Lives Matter and the inclusive poster series (specifically the Black lives matter posters) is in violation of ISD 194 Policy 535. To put this in context, several community members began attending School Board meetings last fall to challenge the superintendent’s email communication prohibiting Black Lives Matter signs in school buildings because they were in violation of Policy 535. We challenged this interpretation for many reasons, including the existence of a social justice/humanitarian movement that is separate from the organization. Surrounding districts were also taking a different position. Courageous conversations led the board and district leadership to hire a consultant to provide diversity education and training; learning occurred and continues. The district developed the inclusive poster series from which staff and teachers can choose to display in their classrooms. Two posters say Black lives matter along with this statement:
“At Lakeville Area Schools we believe Black lives matter and stand with the social justice movement this statement represents. This poster is aligned to School Board policy and an unwavering commitment to our Black students, staff and community members.”
I challenge us all to step away from politics/media and look at what is happening in Lakeville. Incidents of racism and discrimination persist. Data indicate a large achievement gap in our schools, with many of our Black, Brown, Native American and Free and Reduced Lunch Price children not meeting educational standards. Social-emotional learning data show that kids of color in our district feel less connected with their peers and teachers, which is critical to class engagement. The posters are not a threat to the education of white children. My daughter sees them as a declaration to her friends of color that they matter, that their perspective, voice, and life experience matters and should be shared. The posters aim to build a sense of belonging for our historically marginalized children and cultural awareness and humility for all children. I expect they will lead to questions, education, and conversations that will prepare our children for the global world and workforce.
Carly Anderson
Lakeville
