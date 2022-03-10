The story about Dakota County deeming no major improvements necessary for County Road 42 was curious, not just because I sit in its gridlock on a near daily basis, but also because I contacted the county two decades ago and was told their studies showed traffic levels on 42 warranted three lanes each way plus a frontage road system. So two decades after they made this determination, and despite the enormous growth the area has experienced, now they deem everything is fine, just needs a few tweaks? Really?
Dakota County recently reported that 65 traffic signals countywide were synched to expedite traffic flow. Only 65? There are probably 25 or more on 42 that are in desperate need of upgrade. The system is rife with signals that give green lights to nonexistent vehicles, while dozens of vehicles wait. There appear to be numerous signals that still cycle on a timer versus changing due to waiting cross traffic. Several signals need to be removed. County Road 42 through Burnsville and Apple Valley has a stoplight at almost every intersection. This is absurd. People can be slightly inconvenienced by having to drive a few blocks if they need a signalized intersection to cross 42.
Decades ago our leaders should have understood the growth that Cedar Avenue and I-35E would bring, and land should have been set aside for some sort of limited access east-west expressway across Dakota County from Interstate 35 to Highway 52.
That ship sailed, and we are left with County Roads 42 and 46 as the only means of travel across this still rapidly growing area. These roads need to maximize their capabilities through a combination of traffic light synchronization, removal and, yes, lane additions. The county also needs to look at modern solutions for intersections like Cedar and 42, the busiest at-grade intersection in the state. Displaced lefts, aka continuous flow intersections, could increase the capacity at this intersection.
Something needs to be done. To say that everything is fine, just a few minor tweaks to the system are all that’s required is delusional, and a dereliction of duty.
