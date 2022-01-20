The Jan. 13 issue of the Sun Thisweek had an article letting the state know that Burnsville is the moral compass of Minnesota. The City Council voted 3-1 not to accept $1.1 million, Burnsville’s share of an opioid settlement paid over 18 years (our mayor voted to accept).
Council Member Cara Schulz called this settlement “blood money” and part of a regulatory noose in a nationwide opioid crisis that is depriving some pain sufferers of gravely needed medications. Council Member Dan Kealey shared that the settlement “doesn’t mean anything to me as far as our budget.”
So $61,000 per year over the period of 18 years isn’t worth taking for a settlement because it’s “blood money”?
It’s possible this money could be used to help fund programs that support those caught in this opioid web. For a city that has a motto of “You Belong Here” we may want to help take care of those citizens who aren’t able to provide for themselves. A total of $61,000 per year may not mean a lot to this city with a $100 million budget, but ask a person addicted to opioids if a pair of boots helps them in the winter.
Those council members who feel this is “blood money” may want to go way back in their memories to 1998, when BCBS of Minnesota, with the legal help of Mike Ciresi and Hubert “Skip” Humphrey III, sued the tobacco industry and won a landmark settlement of $6.8 billion.
This settlement money was used to fund programs to help individuals stop smoking as well as for other smoking-related projects. It continues to provide help to Minnesotans with costs associated to nicotine addiction. I’d like to get opinions from Skip and Mike Ciresi about taking “blood money” and if it was worth the many years it took to prepare and put their work to trial. It’s not like today where you can have two council meetings, share some personal experiences of addiction and pain management and make a decision not to take the money.
