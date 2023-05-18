Let’s be clear: Burnsville has a panhandling problem. The city needs to do something about it. Yes, education is a good start and Burnsville officers are doing a great job; however, that’s only part of the solution. Enforcement is needed to keep everyone safe.
Let’s take the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue. It’s counterproductive for the city to say that it needs safety improvements and funding from the federal government for a pedestrian overpass yet is unwilling to have an ordinance that addresses panhandling pedestrians who are distracting drivers every day. If it’s an unsafe intersection, then everything should be done to make it safer – period.
And let’s look at County Road 42 – a road that stretches through at least a half dozen cities in Dakota and Scott counties. The only place that has panhandlers is Burnsville. You don’t see them in Savage, Apple Valley, Rosemount, etc. Just Burnsville. Is it the highways? Is it the concentration of businesses? If so, enlist the help of two key partners – Minnesota State Patrol for the on and off ramps to I-35W and I-35E, and the businesses around the intersections where the panhandlers hang out.
This is not about “subjective enforcement,” rather this is about safety. EVERYONE deserves to be safe – the panhandler, the motorists, pedestrians, and officers responding to panhandling complaints. Going “another season” to work with “partners we have in place” will just kick the can down the road. In the meantime, is it worth the risk to have someone killed because of the distraction created by someone standing on a median with a sign looking for money? Yes, panhandling is protected speech under the First Amendment; however, when it poses a “clear and present danger,” to the public, then stronger enforcement is needed.
The city’s Police Department is doing everything it can to address the problem. It’s time that the City Council unanimously supported their efforts by giving them more tools to keep the city safe, especially on major roadways that have already identified as needing safety improvements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.