To the editor:
Q-Anon people in Apple Valley? I wouldn’t have believed it, but then picking my daughter up from Apple Valley High School, I saw a house directly across from the school. This house has a giant Q sign out front. To say I was disgusted is the understatement of the year. Across from a place of education and learning for our kids, is this horrible piece of garbage, assaulting our children when they leave school. This Q ridiculousness isn’t about a free exchange of ideas or free speech – it is utter lunacy. What a shame these people decided to expose our kids to this. Republicans, Democrats, Independents alike should be offended this kind of utter ignorance is alive and well in our community. We should all be better than this.
Heather Morningstar
Apple Valley
