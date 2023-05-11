We know the risk of cancer increases with age. People with Medicare coverage comprise the majority of the 34,380 in Minnesota who will die from cancer this year. Detecting cancer early could prevent many of these deaths.
Many cancers lack screening options, so they are detected later when treatments can be more limited, and survival is often less likely. New tests being developed could screen for multiple cancers at once with a blood test — enhancing screening options for underserved communities and improve cancer disparities. As a caregiver and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network advocate, I’m excited about new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives.
These tests could be life-changing. But only if people can access them. That’s where U.S. Rep. Angie Craig can help. Congress is considering the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act to create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following FDA approval and once clinical benefit is shown. Medicare already covers early detection tests for common cancers including breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers, and people on Medicare must have access to new screening options. Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. Craig can help save lives in Minnesota by supporting this legislation.
