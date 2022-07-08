I have dealt with an array of health challenges all my life. I recently discovered the connection of all my comorbidities, actually stem from an autoimmune and connective tissue disorder.
My hypermobility causes complications that can be complex and extremely painful. Unfortunately, doctors are not equipped to deal with all system complications. It takes a large team of specialists to help alleviate pain. These specialists are scarce and can have long waiting times to be seen. Sufferers, like myself, have to become their own voice and advocate within the health care system because there is no “one-stop shop” to go to.
I spent 20-plus years taking multiple prescriptions for all of my comorbidities. These medications barely scratched the surface of helping my conditions and in many ways they were harming me because I was not properly diagnosed. My oldest son shares my condition and I don’t want to see him go through the same process I have endured.
I still have hope that our nation’s doctors and scientists will someday be able to find a solution for myself and the other millions of patients who have an autoimmune and/or connective tissue disorder.
Hope will only hold if Congress also does their part in supporting drug research and development. Our lawmakers need to pass policies that foster medical innovation and not harm it like price setting could do.
We cannot have any legislative barriers in place that could keep patients like myself, from living our lives to the fullest. I hope my story and perspective resonate with our lawmakers in Congress as they make critical decisions in upcoming health care votes.
