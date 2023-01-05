I am writing to express confusion over how the Lakeville City Council plans to fill an open seat. There were applications and the council has selected three finalists to interview, from which they will select one. I am not a politician nor involved in Lakeville politics. I am just a normal citizen, driven by normal, everyday principles.
My confusion is:
1. One losing candidate in the election, Richard Henderson, finished with 12,000-plus votes, a very close finish behind both council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee. He had dramatically more votes than the next finisher – three times more. He applied for this vacant seat, but was not selected to interview. I honestly feel the process being followed is not right. It feels like the voice of the voter is being ignored and the democratic process does not matter. Richard Henderson had so many votes ahead of the two finishers behind him, that even if you held a run off vote and he got zero new votes from the other two candidates, he would still win. The people have clearly spoken – why is that voice of the voter being ignored?
2. The criteria for being a finalist was current service on a board or a commission within the city. I don’t know which of the applicants meet that criteria. What makes me scratch my head is the criteria itself. I own a business in Burnsville employing 65 people and am grateful every day to my employees, customers, and community. My company was determined to be the 11th most diverse small business in the Twin Cities. That diversity has absolutely contributed to the strength and success of the company and the well being of 65 employees. Diversity is a good thing; variety of experience is a good thing. Sometimes the best ideas and most progress can come from folks that bring fresh eyes and newfound curiosity. Surely, knowing how a city works can be learned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.