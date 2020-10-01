To the editor:
The letter I wrote last week was written before the death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks. My condolences and sympathies go to the family of Adam Weeks during this trying time.
William Cory Labovitch
South Saint Paul
To the editor:
The letter I wrote last week was written before the death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks. My condolences and sympathies go to the family of Adam Weeks during this trying time.
William Cory Labovitch
South Saint Paul
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.