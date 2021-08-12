To the editor:
We have lived in Lakeville for 33 years but we have never felt the support and sense of community as much as this week. We hosted a backyard fundraiser called the Bailey Bash, in honor of our granddaughter, to raise money and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. We had over 250 friends and family in attendance and have raised over $40,000. I want to thank the generosity of businesses in Lakeville that simply said “yes” when asked to donate for our silent auction and food to feed our guests and volunteers. It was so heartwarming to receive the amazing support. A newcomer this year sent me a message saying how incredible it was to see all of the neighbors and family working to host the event and having fun doing it! From a 100-foot slip and slide, to a bounce house, a face painter, a balloon artist, a band, two baseball team mascots, a Lakeville Fire truck, and great food it was both a tremendous amount of fun and also a financial success. Thanks, Lakeville, for the emotional support as well as financial support! We no longer feel alone in our journey to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.
Deb and Scott Newman and family
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.