State leaders are negotiating a deal to bring the first substantial infusion of state road, bridge and transit funding in 15 years. Support varies for the funding sources in play, but there is widespread agreement that we as a state have shortchanged transportation needs for years.
Unfortunately, transportation in the Twin Cities “collar counties” of Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Scott and Washington has been particularly squeezed for decades. The funding inequities are stark and growing worse.
For example, the collar counties’ 1.3 million residents represent 24% of the state population and generate 25% of state taxes for transportation. However, we receive just 13% of state trunk highway funds and only 14% of total state funding for county roads.
Contrast this with the rest of the state, which receives almost 90% of the state funding, while serving a declining population. Meanwhile, the collar counties anticipate growth of nearly 100,000 more people over the coming decade.
Despite our population growth and economic importance, the state still severely underfunds its transportation responsibilities in our counties.
For example, from 2013–2018, MnDOT awarded more than $1.1 billion in Corridors of Commerce grants for highway projects to foster economic growth in the state. Greater Minnesota received $636 million. Hennepin and Ramsey counties were awarded $468.6 million. The collar counties received a paltry $3.4 million – less than 1% — and that was awarded to just two of the five counties for planning, not construction.
Our five county boards agreed on principles for transportation funding that will enhance public safety, mobility and economic development. They include:
- Make transportation policy fair and flexible and provide adequate state transportation funding.
- State funding for roads and transit should be raised from statewide sources.
- Any new transportation revenues should be distributed more proportionally to where they were generated.
- Retain the current distribution of the Leased Motor Vehicle Sales Tax (LMVST).
- The Legislature should pursue a comprehensive post-pandemic performance study of existing and future transit needs, strategies and goals.
Please contact legislators and urge them to apply these principles to adequately fund transportation in the collar counties.
Liz Workman, Matt Look, John Fahey, Tom Wolf, Gary Kriesel
Chairpersons of county boards in Dakota, Anoka, Carver, Scott and Washington counties
