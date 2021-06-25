To the editor:
Minnesota is on track to become the 15th state in the nation to adopt stricter emission standards after an administrative law judge approved the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Clean Cars rule in early May and recommended its full adoption. The Minnesota Senate Republicans have just scrapped efforts to delay or stop implementation of the proposed rules in an agreement on our state’s environment bill. This just goes to show that the Clean Cars rule is good for our health and good for Minnesota and here are a few reasons why.
Clean Cars standards are a critical step to protecting the health of people. Greenhouse gasses and particulate matter from vehicle emissions reduce overall air quality and have been attributed to serious illnesses like asthma, heart disease, and lung cancer or even early death. Unfortunately, tailpipe pollution disproportionately impacts our most vulnerable and underrepresented populations. Clean Cars Minnesota is an important step for our state to ensure our most vulnerable populations have cleaner air to breathe.
More electric vehicles are coming to the market each year. Just last month Ford announced its fully electric F-150. The Clean Cars rule will likely guarantee the truck is available in Minnesota, as states with these standards have greater access to new electric vehicles and a broader range of options on the market. That’s because the auto industry prioritizes sending more electric vehicles to states with low and zero emission Clean Cars standards.
In addition, the Clean Cars rule does not require anyone to purchase an electric vehicle, it simply provides more choices for consumers interested in the zero emission vehicles and sets appropriate emission standards for new light- and medium-duty gas powered vehicles.
As an electric vehicle owner for five plus years and a father, I know that we need to be proactive on the technologies of the future to stay competitive and be a leader on climate change.
Ian Ziese
Eagan
