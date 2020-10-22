To the editor:
Sen. Greg Clausen has been an exemplary state legislator, or as he prefers, public servant. He works hard on so many issues. This year has been a challenge with so many additional concerns involving the ongoing pandemic. Clausen has addressed them in a calm, businesslike manner with a focus on keeping our families safe, our kids learning and our businesses supported. It has not been easy and the partisan nature of our politics has created even more challenges. But I can’t imagine a better person to meet all of those head winds. Someone who listens to all points of view and finds that common ground which works for all concerned. On Nov. 3, my vote for state senator will be an easy choice. I will vote to send Greg Clausen back to St. Paul.
Ruth Block
Apple Valley
