To the editor:
I reside in Apple Valley and have worked in public safety for the past 43 years. For 35 of those years I served with the Minnesota State Patrol and in that capacity, worked with many legislators to create and modify DWI laws. I met Sen. Greg Clausen for the first time a couple years ago when he approached the statewide DWI Task Force to learn and solicit ideas from this diverse group of peace officers, prosecutors, judges, probation officers and defense attorneys after being contacted by a constituent whose brother had been killed in a Wisconsin car crash. The investigation determined the at-fault driver was intoxicated by an industrial inhalant, making prosecution difficult. The constituent wanted to know what would happen had the crash happened in Minnesota.
Senator Clausen found Minnesota’s DWI law regarding intoxication by hazardous substances was as insufficient as Wisconsin’s. He went to work to author and move a bill that now allows the arrest and prosecution of dangerous drivers that are intoxicated by hazardous substances. He later authored a bill that gives Conservation Officers the authority to arrest an impaired driver. Imagine; a Conservation Officer responsible for arresting impaired operators of watercraft, ATVs and snowmobiles could not make that same DWI arrest once that same impaired person drove their car or pickup. Senator Clausen fixed a legal deficiency that others had been unable to change. Senator Clausen’s work and public safety commitment has been fully embraced by the membership of the DWI Task Force. The group continues to hold him in the highest regard.
I have worked with many legislators over the years but none harder working than Senator Clausen. I have never seen a legislator prepare so fully when drafting a bill, seeking diverse input, gaining consensus and moving it to law. Politically I lean to the right and have nothing against the senator’s opponent. However, Senator Clausen is such a good man, devoted public servant and the kind of balanced and reasoned thinker so desperately needed in these times of division and conflict that I am compelled to support his reelection in 2020.
Mike Asleson
Apple Valley
