To the editor:
There has been a lot of talk of “law and order” lately. But it seems to me that we are conflating several things together. We seem to be mixing peaceful protest with destruction of property. Obviously, they are not the same, but unfortunately, they seem to happen at the same time as criminal elements use protest as a means to hide their destructive intents.
My example of a legislator who tries to protect both the protesters and the property owners is state Sen. Greg Clausen. In the past, Senator Clausen went against his own caucus voting to increase penalties for obstructing interstates and other property damage. At the same time, Senator Clausen has worked hard to protect everyone’s right to protest policies that they may disagree with. It has become a fine line to navigate, but Senator Clausen has been determined to protect everyone’s rights in these difficult circumstances.
How we handle all of this is going to require sound and reasonable leadership. Someone willing to listen to all of the arguments and points of view. Fortunately, I think we have such a legislator in Senator Greg Clausen. His thoughtful leadership is something we need more of in St. Paul.
David Mindeman
Apple Valley
