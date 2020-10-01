To the editor:
In this past legislative session, I had the privilege of being an intern in Sen. Greg Clausen’s office. Although I was only able to be in the office for two months, I saw Senator Clausen as a positive voice for the district in the Senate. Every day, he would set aside time to meet with his constituents, no matter what was on his schedule. I was able to sit in on some of those meetings, and in each one, he connected on a personal level and always tried to help them, or find a compromise on the issue they came in to talk about. When he didn’t know the full story behind a topic, he would make sure to listen and think critically before inserting his own point of view. In doing so, he shows that he will listen to constituent concerns first, not just following the party line.
Beyond his actions when meeting with constituents, he always works in the best interest of the district. As a former educator, he knows how important it is to support our schools, and his actions in the Legislature reflect that knowledge. He has been a key player in several important education bills, including legislation to create curriculum to help students with dyslexia, bills that strengthen special education programs, and several bills that would help increase access to higher education for students around the state. On nearly every occasion, he has proposed these with bipartisan support.
Senator Clausen has been an effective and respectful advocate for District 57 in the Senate. In the short time I was able to work with him, I saw a senator who truly cared about the future of his district, an increasingly rare quality found in the state Legislature these days. For this reason, I implore District 57 residents to re-elect Senator Clausen this November.
Jack Sewpersaud
Lakeville
