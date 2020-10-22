To the editor:

I want to encourage Senate District 57 residents to vote for Sen. Greg Clausen. Clausen is well known for his great work on behalf of Minnesota students. But did you know what a champion he is for mental health? I am a child psychiatrist and am on the Board of NAMI Minnesota. I have seen how supportive Clausen is of those who live with mental illness and family members who support loved ones who live with mental illness. Clausen has carried bills that improve community support and treatment for people. He is smart, sensible, responsible and he listens. I witnessed up close his compassion for citizens in his district last summer when he showed up at a memorial service for my stepdaughter who died from her addiction that was complicated by mental illness. It meant a lot to my husband and me. It was completely unexpected. But that is who he is. Senator Clausen cares about all of us, and he works hard to make our lives better.

Carrie Borchardt, M.D.

Apple Valley

Load comments