To the editor:
I have known Sen. Greg Clausen for many decades and in recent years I’ve had the opportunity to see him in action at the Minnesota State Capitol. First, he’s not a rabid partisan and is therefore committed to getting the people’s work done instead of playing the blame game. Neither is he an ideologue with a predetermined set of locked in positions which are impervious to reason and or new information. He’s thoughtful, does his homework and listens and tries to work across party lines.
Greg Clausen has displayed a calm courage in the midst of the ever-present tumult of our times. This means he is willing to put his trust in verified facts and look for real solutions instead of sound bites. He puts his many gifts, including a disciplined mind and good temperament, to work on issues relating to education, health care, and public safety issues in particular.
John Kaul
Afton
