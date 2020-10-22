To the editor:
Finally, there has been some discussion about climate change and the rapid decline of our environment in this year’s election. It has taken record breaking western wildfires, a record number of hurricanes and devastating straight line winds in the corn belt for us to wake up and realize that all is not normal.
One does not have to look nationally to see that mother nature is not happy. Our Minnesota lakes, ponds and streams turn green and soupy earlier every year. New and problematic invasive species are popping up everywhere in our waters, fields and forests. There was a time when politicians from both parties worked to preserve our natural environment. But now one party no longer believes in science, and follow a leader who thinks that we should rake our forests.
State Sen. Greg Clausen believes that “climate and the environment have to become a priority. We do not have the luxury to ignore our environmental issues, we are running out of time.”
Jim Dooley
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.