To the editor:
My wife, Mary, and I have lived in Burnsville for almost 43 years and take great pride in our community. During that time, we have watched Elizabeth Kautz guide our city through many years of growth, change, and progress. With her leadership, Burnsville has maintained one of the few AAA credit ratings among area suburbs and has one of the lowest city property tax rates in the region.
Her experience is valuable to our community and is greatly appreciated. We admire Elizabeth, are pleased to support her for re-election, and urge our friends and neighbors to vote for her.
DAN McELROY
Burnsville
