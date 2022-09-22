The Apple Valley City Council has said no to a proposal for sod replacement from a road construction project. About 57 properties out of 300 that had sod replaced due to the construction project have seen the grass die, about 20%. The City Council voted not to replace the sod. At the council meeting on July 14, 2022, Ruth Grendahl stated, “residents are not specifically assessed for road projects; therefore, the city is not responsible for the dead grass, which was replaced by a contracted vendor as part of the city project.”
The city owns 33 feet from the center of the road to each property, including the road, curb, boulevard, and sidewalk which all encompass the area of concern. (The boulevard, consists of the area of grass between the road and sidewalk, which has the highest area of dead grass).
We, as residents of Apple Valley, each year pay for road improvements, lights, etc. as part of our property taxes, which is why we don’t pay for road assessments and improvements when they are completed near our property. We are not getting anything for free as Grendahl suggests. She also talks about watering, when we use water, the city “taxpayers” are not paying for this, as she indicates, the homeowner gets a water bill.
I have worked at a country club golf course for 25 years in the turf management area. I believe I know a little about taking care of grass. I also pay for lawn service for my property because I do care how my lawn looks. Council Member Tom Goodwin was present at the July 14th meeting, and he has the right idea by saying, “let’s fix a problem we created, let’s replace the dead sod.”
