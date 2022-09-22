To the editor:

The Apple Valley City Council has said no to a proposal for sod replacement from a road construction project. About 57 properties out of 300 that had sod replaced due to the construction project have seen the grass die, about 20%. The City Council voted not to replace the sod. At the council meeting on July 14, 2022, Ruth Grendahl stated, “residents are not specifically assessed for road projects; therefore, the city is not responsible for the dead grass, which was replaced by a contracted vendor as part of the city project.”

Load comments