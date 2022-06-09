On May 26, the newspaper published my letter “Is this what you want?” where I detailed some of the apparent planks for the GOP policy platform. On June 3, Robert Bookman responded asking me to cite authority for my assertions.
I told Bookman in a Facebook message: “it’s a compilation, but start with Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s 11 point plan.” Scott’s plan includes, “stop teaching the revisionist history of the radical left,” “we will eliminate all federal programs” (subject to renewal every five years), “Democrat (sic) party is trying to rig elections,” “the fanatical left seems to devalue and redefine the traditional family.”
Bookman wonders about my claim about a proposed travel ban, in assessing the impact of the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade. David Cohen a law professor at Drexel University in Philadelphia said “trying to stop residents from traveling across state lines is … going to be an invitation to states to innovate in restricting and banning abortion.” He is not the only one raising this concern.
Bookman also questions the claim that corporate monopoly is leading to inflation. A year ago, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) proposed anti-price gouging legislation on drug prices. Two years ago, Klobuchar and Grassley asked then Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate price gouging by oil companies.
Mr. Bookman suggests that current policies are successful. First he suggests we are energy independent. If that is so, why are gas prices skyrocketing as a result of the war in Ukraine? And why did we have to release millions of barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve?
Bookman’s letter was published before the June 3 jobs report. Job creation is the highest ever. Unemployment is almost at all-time lows. Labor force participation is increasing. The deficit is being reduced by $1.5 trillion, and the national debt will be reduced this month for the first time in a long time.
Mr. Bookman called my claims drivel. I rather think that word applies to Sen. Scott and the rest of the Republican platform.
