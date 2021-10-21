To the editor:
Polarization of political topics have overshadowed the Lakeville School Board election. Parents are concerned about masks, political posters, and curriculum content. Our community has become hyper-focused on polarizing extremes.
For example, people think: either you support mask mandates or you are “anti-mask.” Either you support vaccine mandates, or you are “anti-vaccine.” This line of extremist thinking simply is not true. Consider for a moment: the opposite of mandating masks is banning masks. The opposite of mandating vaccines is banning vaccines. These are divisive extremes. The inclusive, accommodating middle ground is allowing for all options to be on the table and standing for the individual’s right to choose. This is where Cinta Schmitz takes her stand.
When Cinta Schmitz stands for medical freedom and personal choice, she is fighting for the right to choose a vaccine for individuals or for parents to choose a mask for their child. She is not fighting to stop a child from wearing a mask if parents want them to. She will stand for a child’s right to wear a mask, as well as other children’s right to decline.
Truly, Cinta Schmitz stands for a moderate position in the middle, one that supports the parent’s right to make decisions that impact their children’s health. Cinta Schmitz will also fight to keep our schools neutral of political agendas, so that students’ ability to think freely for themselves can be cultivated. Cinta will strive to keep academics the top priority in our classrooms, equipping students with the tools of learning to develop strong, freethinkers.
In taking a stand for freedom and the individual’s right to choose, Cinta Schmitz is taking a stand for parents and for their children. Her goal is to lift up each unique learner by honoring their freedom to believe and to choose. Please consider standing for Cinta by voting for her on Nov. 2.
Linda Torgerson
Lakeville
