To the editor:
With the upcoming Lakeville Area School Board vote, it is imperative that we look at the candidate who will ensure our schools have the proper guidance and direction moving forward. The candidate must ensure that the future of our schools is the upmost priority in their decisions and initiatives. Our schools deserve Cinta Schmitz to help lead that direction. She is someone who will ensure that the schools have the necessary guidance and direction to continue to succeed. The School Board has been behind on ensuring that we have the necessary guidance. Cinta Schmitz will put politics aside and ensure that the decisions made by the board have the best possible academic outcome for the students, because isn’t that what schools are for? Aren’t they meant to guide students to be able to succeed at the next level, whether that be college, trade schools, or a career? The School Board needs Cinta Schmitz to ensure that an unbiased voice is heard to make sure that the best interest of the kids is put at the top. We need teachers, parents, grandparents, who will continue to stand up for what is right and ensure that our schools have the proper leadership and guidance to lead our students into the future. With all the unknowns that have been thrust into our lives over the last couple of years, consistency of looking out for the student’s best interest is where Cinta Schmitz has always stood and will continue to stand.
Bethany Jones
Lakeville
