To the editor:
As this new school year has begun, are there Lakeville parents and citizens who feel their concerns about the schools’ COVID-19 mitigation plan or curriculum content are not being heard?
Then Cinta Schmitz is your candidate for School Board!
Cinta is a dedicated, faith-filled wife, mother of four and community member. Her goal is to give parents a seat at the table. For over a year, a group of dedicated parents have been attending the School Board meetings and writing letters to no avail. Instead they have faced a lack of transparency and accountability. Cinta decided that enough is enough and chose to run for School Board in order to give parents a voice on the board and to enter the ring to ensure our children remain the top priority.
We live in a contentious time in which varying opinions about medical and political issues threaten to tear our society apart. There is no reason to drag these issues front and center into our schools in a way that only distracts from our students’ true learning. We live in America, the land of the free. It is not appropriate for the School Board to mandate how students manage their health and their political and sexual views. Cinta will advocate for steering curriculum away from political and sexual agendas, leaving those issues for parents to address in the home, which will free teachers to remain focused on teaching students the basic tools of learning and how to think, versus telling them what to think.
Beyond this, Cinta Schmitz supports parents’ choice for any decision that impacts their children’s health, such as masks, medical testing or vaccines. Opinions abound on both sides of these issues. Families should be allowed to follow whatever their personal health and beliefs dictate.
Cinta Schmitz supports creating an atmosphere of freedom of choice and mutual respect, where parents’ concerns are listened to and the classroom remains focused on the basic tools of learning. Please consider giving her your vote.
Karin Miller
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.