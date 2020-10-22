To the editor:
I’m writing to express my support for Kyle Christensen for Farmington School Board.
Our family has known Kyle and his wife, Lisa, for many years. Kyle was our son’s Cub Scout leader and our families have volunteered together at North Trail Elementary School. Kyle is always among the first parents to step up to help, whether that’s coaching baseball, setting up at school fundraisers or rebuilding a more energetic Cub Scout program for a pretty wild group of young Scouts.
I have always found Kyle to be open minded, collaborative and willing to hear what others have to say. I was among one of the first supporters of Kyle running for School Board. I was concerned with the quality of education at Farmington High School. Many parents in my neighborhood have open enrolled to Lakeville schools, or even moved, because of Farmington’s low test scores and wanting a better education for their kids.
Kyle took our questions to the School Board and the former superintendent. Through his efforts, we learned about the approach the Minnesota Department of Education uses to report quality and how educators prefer to measure student achievement. That information hadn’t been readily available to the community before. Kyle is running to improve transparency and communications on that issue and several others.
Kyle’s ability to dig in, ask questions and work collaboratively toward solutions are what ISD 192 needs in the coming years. State revenue shortfalls and inevitable budget cuts are going to require more open and honest communication. I know Kyle is one candidate who will bring his passion and will excel in these areas.
John Anderson
Lakeville
