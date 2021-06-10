To the editor:

Once again, the Postal Service is raising rates on a first-class letter. Have they ever given any thought to raising the 5-cent rate for charities? For how long have they been paying a lower rate to send out thousands of letters that are discarded without anyone reading them?

When our mail is delivered, we often get 15 or more requests for a donation or a request to become a monthly supporter. Frequently we are asked to include the charity in our estate plans.

If a charity had to pay 58¢ to send out each item, I’m sure we’d get a lot fewer requests from them – maybe once every few months instead of multiple times a year.

NORMAN W. LARSON

Eagan

