To the editor:
Once again, the Postal Service is raising rates on a first-class letter. Have they ever given any thought to raising the 5-cent rate for charities? For how long have they been paying a lower rate to send out thousands of letters that are discarded without anyone reading them?
When our mail is delivered, we often get 15 or more requests for a donation or a request to become a monthly supporter. Frequently we are asked to include the charity in our estate plans.
If a charity had to pay 58¢ to send out each item, I’m sure we’d get a lot fewer requests from them – maybe once every few months instead of multiple times a year.
NORMAN W. LARSON
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.