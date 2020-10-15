To the editor:
In 2008, state Sen. Jim Carlson signed on as co-sponsor with Sen. Terri Bonoff, to the “Hands Free Cell Phone Use While Driving Prohibition” bill. In 2009, he took over as chief author and has championed that bill, tried to get hearings and bring it to the floor, to no avail. There was not much interest in the early years.
In 2017, he tried to amend it to a transportation omnibus bill. Still no luck despite the fact that distracted driving had become a growing problem. Once the Senate came into Republican control under Sen. Paul Gazelka, the bill was blocked from getting a timely hearing.
The bill, and the families behind the bill who had lost loved ones in accidents due to distracted driving, remained at the forefront of Carlson’s agenda. Knowing that the bill had no chance in the Republican-led Senate, he made an important choice - his constituents and the safety of Minnesota citizens are more important than getting “credit” and having his name on the bill. He supported handing the bill over to Republican Sen. Scott Newman who, with Carlson’s help, carried the bill to the floor and got it passed in the Senate in an overwhelming 56-10 bipartisan vote. It was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on April 12, 2019, and went into effect, after 10 years of work, on Aug. 1, 2019.
I am voting for Carlson, because I want a senator who perseveres; who works for me, for Minnesotans, for what’s right and good, rather than for the “political credit” he might gain. I want someone representing and working for me for whom this job, and the trust we place in him, is more important than political gain. I’m voting for Senator Carlson because character is on the ballot.
Debra Kelly
Eagan
