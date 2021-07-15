To the editor:
Letter writer Daniel Wing’s argument for the caucus system (July 2) over ranked-choice voting (RCV) contains some very good points. We do need to find a way to talk to our neighbors about politics. We need to set a good example for our kids. We need to work to find the best candidates to represent us at all levels, considering the opinion of everyone.
However, everyone’s opinion is not heard in a caucus system. Caucuses are time consuming. They turn the voting process, which currently can be done quickly at any time during Election Day (or before with early/mail-in voting) into a process that starts at a certain hour, allowing no room for people’s lives. The voices of those who are not actually physically present are not heard. Perhaps in an ideal world, everyone leaves work at 5 p.m., and has the ability to take their children out for an hours-long political event.
But in the real world, thousands of people of voting age in our community work during that time. Restless or sick kids, or those involved in after-school activities that require chauffeuring from place to place prevent parents from attending. The net result of that is that those with better standards of living (i.e., retirees, those with 9-5 office jobs) are overrepresented, and the opinions of those who are sick/disabled, working in retail/restaurants, and frontline workers (like police, fire, medical) are underrepresented. This throttling of diversity of opinion hurts us all.
RCV allows for greater participation. It essentially automates the process of a caucus (where supporters of non-winning candidates move to vote for their second, third, and fourth choices as the candidate they choose is eliminated). Perhaps one can’t talk to people and pressure them in the moment to vote for a candidate, but voting shouldn’t be a spur of the moment decision. Call candidates and meet them at events, and carefully consider their positions. Talk to friends/neighbors early about second- and third-choice candidates. And let them vote in a manner which fits their life best, so we hear from everyone, not just the few.
Craig Long
Apple Valley
