To the editor:
In Minnesota we have one of the best voting records in the nation. A June 25 letter writer encouraged ranked-choice voting, but is this what we want for our great state of Minnesota?
The suggestion that ranked choice voting (RCV) would make Minnesota voting better is not the case. The way we have always been able to properly vote is to be involved with our local caucus. We should involve our children so they can learn what and why certain issues are important to us. We can encourage our friends and neighbors to be involved as this is the way we make our voices heard. We come together to discuss and decide what issues are the most important, we choose a candidate to represent us, and then support that candidate.
When we vote in this manner our voices are heard and our vote counts. We know we have done our part to make these issues heard and we know our elected officials will listen and respond accordingly. This also encourages our candidates to be involved in the local caucus so we can meet them, know who we are choosing to represent us, and what they will do to make our voices heard.
When we have multiple candidates on the ballot (RCV voting), the issues we find most important are blurred and we do not know if we have a proper voice in government. Our voice is only ensured when we come together and choose a candidate who will voice our concerns. One candidate per party, not multiple candidates who blur the issues and only want to win. We want candidates who will take their office seriously and who will voice our concerns.
When we consider this, RCV is not for the great state of Minnesota. We should choose candidates who oppose RCV and then volunteer to help with their campaigns.
Daniel Wing
Apple Valley
