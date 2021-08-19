To the editor:
As a teacher in the Lakeville Public School system, I am excited to support Carly Anderson in the upcoming Lakeville School Board election.
As a mother of three young children in the district, Carly is highly invested in the educational process and is someone who will bring fresh ideas and energy to the School Board. In addition to Carly’s strong educational background, she is a practicing clinical neuropsychologist who fully understands the value of providing strong mental health resources for students at all levels of our district.
Additionally, Carly is a strong and measured voice of reason and someone who I believe really understands the value of that each and every student brings to our school system. She understands that students enjoy the most success when their differences are valued and celebrated.
Finally, I see in Carly a person who has the ability to work with all of the stakeholders in our district and someone who will be a tireless advocate for parents and all students in District 194.
Please join me in supporting Carly Anderson for School Board in the Nov. 2 special election.
Peter Woollen
Minneapolis
