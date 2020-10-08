To the editor:
Public service is too often under-appreciated or overlooked in this time of cynicism. We are fortunate in Senate District 51 to have a state senator who takes his public service responsibilities seriously.
Jim Carlson has demonstrated a work ethic and level of effort that has served us well. Whether on transportation issues, on which he has become a senate expert, or other issues of importance he has shown a willingness to do the homework and master the details. His former professional career as an engineer might explain his approach of looking at the facts and trying to solve problems. Having been raised on a farm in Eagan explains the work ethic, as well as his knowledge and understanding of the area he represents.
His constituents have entrusted him to represent the district. He has done so in a manner that all citizens should expect from their representatives. He deserves reelection to the Senate.
Wayne Sames
Eagan
