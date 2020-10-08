To the editor:
I urge residents of Senate District 51 to vote for Jim Carlson. Senator Carlson is a great public servant for District 51. He is not only the most qualified candidate but is highly respected by his district – he cares and then takes action.
Senator Carlson has earned Moms Demand Action’s Gun Sense Candidate of Distinction – fighting for policies that are proven to reduce gun violence – protect children – making our communities safer.
Senator Carlson has sponsored over 25 bills. One of his recent laws is the “hands free” law which forbids holding a cellphone while driving which will save lives for years to come.
Cindy Boes
Eagan
