To the editor:

The reason I intend to vote for state Sen. Jim Carlson is because I have witnessed firsthand the dedication he has toward the community and the citizens who belong to it. He really seems to have a genuine sense of compassion for the issues that matter most, and a strong will to fight for them. Senator Carlson has been incredibly responsive when I’ve written to him about concerns I’ve had, and that has given me a renewed sense of faith in politics. I appreciate all he has done, and I hope to see what more he is able to do in the future.

Rebecca Chevaillier

Eagan

Load comments