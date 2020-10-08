To the editor:
The reason I intend to vote for state Sen. Jim Carlson is because I have witnessed firsthand the dedication he has toward the community and the citizens who belong to it. He really seems to have a genuine sense of compassion for the issues that matter most, and a strong will to fight for them. Senator Carlson has been incredibly responsive when I’ve written to him about concerns I’ve had, and that has given me a renewed sense of faith in politics. I appreciate all he has done, and I hope to see what more he is able to do in the future.
Rebecca Chevaillier
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.