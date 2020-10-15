To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Laura A. Carder for Lakeville Area School Board. I have known Laura personally for nearly 20 years when we met as undergrad students at St. Mary’s University in Winona. I know her to be a people person who communicates well and is a problem solver who works well both one-on-one and within a team, and I think she would be a natural as a School Board member. She is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. She takes the time to listen to others and always fully commits to each project.
One of the things I most appreciate about Laura’s priorities as a School Board candidate is her desire to have the students resume in-person learning as safely and quickly as possible. I feel very strongly that the social and emotional skills children learn at school are an important part of their development and they are being harmed by the uncertainty of distance learning. I believe Laura has a unique perspective to offer the School Board with her background in designing technology systems. She will be able to provide valuable insights into the technology needed for students to shape their learning practices and prepare them for careers in the future.
In her campaign, Laura has been working hard to gather input from parents, teachers and other citizens about what they think is working and what is broken in our schools. As a parent of young children herself, I think she’ll be especially sensitive to the concerns of parents and will give a voice to those parents who aren’t being represented on the board. For all of these reasons, I hope district residents will join me in giving Laura one of the votes for School Board representation.
Jennifer Andrew
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.