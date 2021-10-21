To the editor:
Parents and taxpayers across School District 196 have an important choice to make for their schools. Either they can continue with the status quo of hyper-politicized classrooms, contempt for the concerns of parents, and an obsession with COVID-19 that hurts students. Or they can for the first time in decades elect candidates who will put students first and give parents a voice at the table.
If it were up to the likes of Art Coulson and Craig Angrimson, we think District 196 children would never have returned to the classrooms. They voted time after time after time to needlessly lock students out of classrooms, and subject them to pointless isolation rather than an engaging an in-person learning experience. And while we are sure Sakawdin Mohamed and Bianca Virnig are wonderful people, their teachers union endorsement is a poison pill – the union has handpicked those who negotiate its contracts for far too long. There’s a reason they’re pouring money into these campaigns.
District 196 needs leaders who can stand up to special interests and fight for District 196 children. We are voting for Kimberly Bauer, Curtis Henry and Kayla Hauser because they’re committed to ensuring every student has a quality, non-politicized, non-so–called woke, education, holding school administration accountable, serving students not special interests, and restoring transparency and respect to decision making for our schools.
Kim Bauer, Curtis Henry and Kayla Hauser represent change from the toxic status quo in District 196. District residents should support them in this year’s important School Board election.
Lew and Sue Kieffer
Apple Valley
