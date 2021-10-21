To the editor:
I am writing in support of the election of Art Coulson, Sakawdin Mohamed, and Bianca Virnig.
As a district resident for over 40 years, I have recognized the contribution District 196 has made to our local communities. The contribution is based on a school district that has been nationally recognized for excellence at the district level, building level, and for student achievement in academics and co-curricular activities. The School Board has led this path to excellence by putting the education and interests of the students, parents, and employees first. They have made decisions with input from parents and employees with a vision for the future while never wavering or departing from the mission of the district to provide an excellent education for students.
Candidates Coulson, Mohamed and Virnig will continue to maintain and expand that excellence as members of the District 196 School Board.
Please vote for Art Coulson, Sakawdin Mohamed, and Bianca Virnig on Nov. 2.
Jim Smola
Apple Valley
