To the editor:
Nov. 2 is a very important date. It’s Election Day and even though this is an “off-year” election, it is still a very important one. It’s the day we choose who will make decisions for our children, our culture. It’s the day we choose how our children will be educated. It’s the day we choose how our future generations will see the world and how they will contribute to it. Who we elect on Nov. 2 and the decisions they make will be a lasting impact on our children and how they view the world.
This is why I am asking you to join me in voting for Kim Bauer, Curtis Henry, Kayla Hauser to represent the constituents of District 196 as well as our children. Kim, Curtis, and Kayla have shown how willing they are to listen to all constituents and build back the trust current board members have lost. They have shown a willingness to focus on the foundation of a sound education (reading, writing, and arithmetic). They have shown commitment to closing the achievement gap and they have a sound plan for accomplishing this goal. They have shown a willingness to support the involvement of parents in the educational process and most importantly, they have shown their commitment to our children’s education and their futures.
Kim, Curtis, and Kayla show up. They listen. And they act based on the needs of the community and our children.
On Nov. 2, district residents should vote for Kim, Curtis, and Kayla – our children need a voice that is committed not only to their present but also to their future.
Adaline Machacek
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.