To the editor:
Dakota Electric is asking members to complete their ballots and elect board members on April 29.
I had the privilege of sitting in on a question-and-answer session with this year’s Dakota Electric board candidates. I, personally, did not know any of the candidates. During that session, one candidate caught my attention. His name is Michael Cahn.
Even before listening to Mike, his experience stood out from other candidates. His resume detailed a broad depth of experience in the planning and management of IT systems. Systems that our society and electrical grid have come to rely on. His professional credentials are enhanced by his personal commitment to donate his time through a number of community services such as homeless shelters, food pantries and advisory commissions.
Of course, a resume is only words on a piece of paper. The quality of the person is shown in how they use their experience and skills. I am pleased to write this letter based upon the thoughtful and measured answers provided by Mike. He demonstrated enthusiasm for addressing the challenges of our evolving energy production and distribution systems. During the Q&A he gave thoughtful answers when he could and held back when he didn’t have enough information; preferring not to give an “off the cuff” answer.
I believe Mike has the skillset, enthusiasm and broad vision be an asset to the DEA board. I know he is getting my vote. I urge others to join me in electing Mike.
Don Vasatka
Eagan
