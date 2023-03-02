As a Burnsville resident and junior at Lakeville South High School, I think that the prospective Burnsville Center Village Redevelopment project would be beneficial not only for the through-traffic of that area for speedier access to their destination, but also for the well-being of Burnsville residents who could have access to a park, more low-cost housing, more places to have fun, and more opportunities to help local businesses.
In my opinion, the best thing the city could replace the center with is more mixed housing, as demand for housing in the southern suburbs is always present. More housing could also benefit my generation because of the current high price of regular housing and give us more opportunities for different types of housing. In addition to the housing, something that I think could be beneficial for the residents of the surrounding area is a metro transit bus link, or better yet, a light rail line. Either of those two ideas could save hundreds of people precious dollars that they need for other items, rather than spending it on the ever-increasing price of gasoline. It could also be safer, as many who live in mixed housing don’t have the most luxurious vehicles, and thus have a more dangerous commute during Minnesota’s coldest and most icy months.
As for recreational facilities, I think that a mini-golf course and a “wheel fun rental” like Veterans Memorial Park in Richfield would serve the community well. The fact that there aren’t many outdoor mini golf courses in Dakota County saddens me. For indoor activities, an indoor sports court for kids and families as well as a rock climbing wall could give relief to people in the winter who want to have fun or continue to practice their non-winter sports.
