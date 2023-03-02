To the editor:

As a Burnsville resident and junior at Lakeville South High School, I think that the prospective Burnsville Center Village Redevelopment project would be beneficial not only for the through-traffic of that area for speedier access to their destination, but also for the well-being of Burnsville residents who could have access to a park, more low-cost housing, more places to have fun, and more opportunities to help local businesses.

