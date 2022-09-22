This November there are seven candidates running for four open District 194 School Board seats. Brian Thompson, Lakeville resident of 10 plus years and parent to two children in Lakeville schools, is one of them. He wants to get student achievement back on track by being academically focused, ensuring safety and transparency, and by defending our teachers. Brian values taking initiative, thinking big and partnering with others to move things forward.
Recently Brian Thompson took the initiative to handwrite personal notes to every Lakeville senior, of which there are 885, and included a magnet of the school calendar. He recognized that our students have gone through a lot due to COVID-19 in recent years, so he decided to go the extra mile to congratulate them on reaching their senior year and encourage them to enjoy every moment.
My daughter was one of the fortunate recipients. When she received Brian’s letter, she was very touched by the personal note he took the time to write to her. As a parent, I thought this gesture was very kind and needed. Our kids today need this kind of encouragement as they are living in unprecedented times.
Any candidate who takes the time to acknowledge individual students during the busy campaigning season will also bring a listening, compassionate ear to the board. After all, that is what every student, every parent and every teacher actually wants from our School Board: to be seen for the unique individual that they are, and to be heard. Brian Thompson is exactly the sort of person we need on our Lakeville School Board. Please vote for him on Nov. 8.
