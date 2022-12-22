“Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink.”
Like Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” the citizens in and surrounding Elko New Market may in the future wonder why their industrial park is full of water leaving for California and other places, but they will have none to drink. The Elko New Market City Council proposal to allow a California bottling company to buy enormous amounts of Minnesota water on the cheap is shortsighted. It appears that the mayor and City Council are more interested in tax revenue than in the health and future of their citizens.
Because of the affects of La Niña due to climate change, our area has suffered droughts and this will likely continue since it is predicted that the La Niña affect may be with us for some time. This in itself should cause concern for the water supply.
This proposal reminds me of the city of Cambridge who some years ago allowed a Canadian food company to come into their city without the mayor and council doing their due diligence. They too were swayed by an increase in annual property tax revenue and the promise of jobs. In that instance the food processor overwhelmed the city’s sewage treatment plant forcing the city to build a new treatment plant to alleviate the problem and the residents of the city saw their sewer and water bills tripled to pay for it.
This proposal is equally shortsighted and a full environmental review is needed and should be required. Unfortunately most mayors and city councils are like children in a candy store when someone promises, as Mayor Joe Julius said that the bottling plant “would generate $175,000 in property taxes.” The annual revenue of $175,000 may seem a lot to the mayor and City Council, but it is a very small amount in comparison of the potential damage this proposal could do to the area water supply and its quality.
Jerry Carrier
Lakeville
Former city manager or administrator of five Minnesota cities
