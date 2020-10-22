To the editor:

I want to extend a big thank you to state Sen. Greg Clausen, Rep. Robert Bierman, and Rep. John Huot for securing much needed projects for our district in the bonding bill. A special shoutout for getting $13 million for the Minnesota Zoo. The zoo will probably need more later but this will keep things afloat and keep the zoo available for Minnesota families to continue to enjoy.

Brenda Rivera

Rosemount

