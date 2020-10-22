To the editor:
I want to extend a big thank you to state Sen. Greg Clausen, Rep. Robert Bierman, and Rep. John Huot for securing much needed projects for our district in the bonding bill. A special shoutout for getting $13 million for the Minnesota Zoo. The zoo will probably need more later but this will keep things afloat and keep the zoo available for Minnesota families to continue to enjoy.
Brenda Rivera
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.