To the editor:
When the 2023 Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, there will be a lot on its plate. One of
the most important — but least heralded — responsibilities of our legislators will be electing regents for the University of Minnesota.
In an increasingly competitive global economy, higher education gives us an edge. The University of
Minnesota is one of the best public research and land grant universities in the world, helping to prepare the workforce of tomorrow, conduct research that improves our quality of life, and to inspire vibrant arts, science, and humanities. That’s why ensuring the university has exceptional leadership and governance is so very important.
Every two years, the Legislature elects members to the Board of Regents, the university’s governing board. The Board of Regents provides counsel, oversight, and vital decision-making for the university, including setting the annual budget and tuition.
The Regent Candidate Advisory Council is charged by the Legislature to recruit and recommend candidates to serve on the Board of Regents, a process we are undertaking again in the coming weeks. The positions to be filled include one each from Minnesota’s 2nd, 3rd and 8th congressional districts as well as one statewide at-large seat.
Serving on the Board of Regents is an important way to have a meaningful impact on the future of our state. We hope you will take the time to learn more about the Board of Regents. The RCAC will consider all of those who apply and strive to recommend the best possible candidates for these critically important public service positions.
The deadline for application is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Application materials are available on the RCAC website (www.rcac.leg.mn).
Sen. Greg Clausen
DFL-Apple Valley
Regent Candidate Advisory Council chair
