To the editor:
Recently I was calling local business on behalf of the Lakeville South Senior Party and contacted Green Mill pizza to see if they could provide a discount for us.
After our conversation ended, the manager, Jennifer, called me back and said that instead of providing a discount they would like to do the entire dinner for the senior class for free in honor of the Lakeville South students who had worked for them.
They generously provided pasta, salad and bread for all 300 seniors at the party for no charge and their kindness blew me away!
We are so blessed to have businesses that support our community in this way, and I’ll definitely eat at Green Mill all I can to show my gratitude. I encourage others in our community to tell Green Mill thank you for being such an amazing support for our students. You are much appreciated!
Kimberly Milne
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.