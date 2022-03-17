As a lifelong resident of the south metro and a Lakeville resident since 2020, I know we can come together as a community to help one another.
Right now we need to come together around feeding kids. As a mom of three, including two children at Eastview Elementary, I want all district students to be on even footing when it comes to having full tummies. We know what happens when we’re hungry: it’s hard to focus, we get cranky, we get tired. It’s hard to learn multiplication or spelling, or concentrate because we missed breakfast or hadn’t put money into our lunch account.
This year all kids in Minnesota are getting free meals due to federal pandemic funding, which is great. My family has benefited from this program, though we don’t ordinarily qualify for free or reduced lunch. No one has to remember a code, no kid has to be embarrassed about getting a free meal because every student gets treated the same. But that ends in June, though the need will still be there.
Every time I see data on who uses food shelves in the suburbs, I’m astonished. It’s our neighbors, it’s our friends. It’s people we see every day. Historically, the need goes up in the summer when children don’t have access to school meals.
A first step in the right direction would be to ensure that all eligible schools are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free school meals to all students in high-poverty schools. When they don’t, we’re leaving federal dollars on the table.
Sen. Zach Duckworth has championed this effort, putting the minds and futures of kids at the forefront of a bill he’s authored to make this so. I applaud his efforts and his commitment to brighter minds and futures for our children.
Let’s support him and get behind the Hunger Free Schools campaign, sign the petition, email elected officials, tell other people about it. We have a simple solution to a serious problem, and I know we can come together to solve it. Let’s give all our kids what they need to succeed.
