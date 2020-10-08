To the editor:
If Minnesota businesses are going to come back at all in the near future, we must get this COVID-19 transmission under control. That means steady, science-based evaluations of what needs to be done at the Legislature. That also means we need experienced leadership to get our economy moving again.
Robert Bierman has served in this District 57A for the past two years and he has earned the respect of his colleagues and the House leadership. He knows the inner workings of getting things done.
That is why I feel strongly that we need to send Robert back to St. Paul and continue the work of moving Minnesota forward. As a small business owner for 25 years, he knows the challenges of this unique business climate in the age of COVID-19.
We need him working for us and I hope others will join me in supporting the reelection of Robert Bierman.
Kathleen Clausen
Apple Valley
